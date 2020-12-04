State officials issued winter storm watches and high wind advisories for interior parts of Massachusetts today, with strong wind gusts expected along the coast.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said the predicted winter storm Friday night through Saturday “will result in power outages across Massachusetts.”
Depending on the track of the storm, the heaviest snowfall may shift east or west, MEMA said in a statement Friday afternoon.
The forecast calls for “significant snow accumulation possible over the interior with scattered power outages where heavy snow accumulates,” as well as areas of urban street flooding across southeast Massachusetts.
The statement also warned against strong winds along the coast, “gales and very rough seas and coastal waters.”
Travelers will encounter low visibility in many areas as well.
The MEMA statement said the weather forecast calls for rain showers developing across the state this afternoon and continuing Friday night. Rain will mix and change to snow overnight in the higher elevations.
Winter storm watch advisories were issued Friday for Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; and Western Hampshire County.