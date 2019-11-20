CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to transportation of a minor for the purpose of sexual activity, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
Dagoberto Duarte, 22, of Dorchester is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 26, 2020, according to the statement.
A native of Honduras, Duarte faces likely removal from the United States as a result of this conviction, Murray said.
“The internet has made it possible for predators to target children in their own homes,” Murray said. “Protecting young people against this type of victimization is a top priority for law enforcement. When predators seek to take advantage of innocent children, we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against them. I commend the work of the law enforcement officers in this case for their quick response to this situation and their efforts to bring this predator to justice.”
According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 10, 2018, the Londonderry Police Department learned that a 13-year-old girl was missing.
During the investigation, the Londonderry officers were told that the girl had been talking to a man online and that they made plans to meet, according to Murray.
The mother of the 13-year-old girl received a call from Duarte, who told the mother that he had taken her daughter to Boston, according to Murray.
A police officer spoke with Duarte, who said the girl had been left at a bus station, according to the statement.
Boston police officers were notified, and they were able to locate the girl, according to Murray.
On July 3, 2018, Duarte was arrested by police officers in Boston, according to the statement.
Duarte later admitted that he had picked up the 13-year-old in New Hampshire and then drove her to Massachusetts, where they had sex, according to Murray.
The matter was also investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Londonderry Police Department and the Boston Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgiana Konesky.
“It is incomprehensible that anyone would seek to take advantage of a child’s vulnerability like Duarte has done in this case,” said Jason J. Molina, acting special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Boston. “HSI and our law enforcement partners are committed to arresting anyone who preys on the innocence of a child and those predators will face justice for their abhorrent criminal acts.”