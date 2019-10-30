BOSTON — With Gov. Charlie Baker's temporary vaping ban set to expire in two months, if not sooner, lawmakers want to outlaw the sale of flavored vape products permanently.
A legislative ban, which has been languishing in committee since it was filed at the beginning of the year, has risen to the top of Beacon Hill's agenda in recent weeks amid the outbreak of a deadly lung illness that has sickened more than 1,600 and killed 34 people nationwide.
A pair of House and Senate proposals, backed by more than 60 lawmakers, would ban the sale of flavored vaping products, as well as menthol and mint flavored cigarettes.
Both proposals cleared key committees in less than a week — a Herculean feat for the often slow-moving legislative branch — and are being reviewed by the House and Senate Ways & Means committees. If a final version of the bill emerges, it would have to be approved by both chambers before heading to Baker's desk for a signature.
Legislative leaders said recently they expect some form of vaping-related legislation to come up for a vote before the end of the year, possibly before the Thanksgiving recess.
"These vaping companies are deliberately targeting the youth to get a whole new generation addicted," said Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, who helped craft the Senate's version of the bill. "We've been pretty good at keeping cigarettes out of kids' hands, but these companies have found another way to get them hooked on nicotine products."
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, also backs a ban on flavored vaping products and wants to see e-cigarettes taxed as part of a broader effort to get teenagers to kick the habit.
"Young people are incredibly price sensitive," he said. "What we know from the experience with regular cigarettes is that taxing them reduces the number of younger smokers."
The proposals have the support of major health organizations — including the Massachusetts Medical Society, the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, and the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans — which held a rally at the Statehouse on Monday urging lawmakers to approve the bills.
Dr. Maryanne Bombaugh, the society's president, told the gathering that vaping has "immediate, negative health consequences, on brain development, lung function and cardiovascular, lung and heart disease."
"Those small vape pods can contain the same amount of nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes," she said. "And kid-friendly flavors, including menthol, make it easier for kids to start using nicotine products."
204 suspected cases
The state Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that it has received 204 reports of suspected vaping illnesses from local health officials.
Of those, 61 have been confirmed or deemed probable by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state agency said.
Massachusetts has also had two deaths — a woman in her 60s in Hampshire County and a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County, whose death was announced on Wednesday. Both women had vaped nicotine products, according to state health officials.
The scramble to advance bans on flavored e-cigarettes comes as the Baker administration fights in court to keep the governor's four-month vaping ban in effect.
Baker filed emergency regulations earlier this week as required by Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins, who ruled that the state's initial ban was not properly issued. Wilkins also required the state to detail the impact of the restrictions on businesses and hold a public hearing before Dec. 24, when the ban will be lifted.
But Baker recently won a round in the litigation when Wilkins rejected a request from nicotine vaping companies to lift the ban while the legal challenge plays out in court.
Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vapor Technology Association, said the ban has decimated the state's $331 million vape industry, which employed 2,500 people.
"The state has acted without regard for, or input from, its own business community," Abboud said in a statement. "The governor’s ban has shut down hundreds of Massachusetts small businesses and put thousands of people out of work, while driving adult vaping consumers into a dangerous black-market and failing to address youth vaping."
Abboud said the industry is willing to work on new rules to restrict teen vaping but opposes bans on "flavored alternatives for adults desperately trying to quit smoking."
Even before the ban, the state was tightening restrictions on e-cigarettes in response to public concerns about an epidemic of vaping among young people.
Last year, the state raised the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes from 18 to 21, expanded the workplace smoking ban to include e-cigarettes, and barred pharmacies from selling them. At least 165 communities — including Beverly, Gloucester, Lawrence and Newburyport — have passed laws restricting sales of e-cigarette products to tobacco and vape shops.
Lovely said any permanent restrictions need to consider the impact on local business owners who've had to shut down their operations.
"We just can't be putting people out of business," she said. "So the challenge will be figuring out how to balance the public health concerns with the impact on business owners."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Eagle-Tribune and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.