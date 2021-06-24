PELHAM — Police say a woman driving a blue Toyota Sienna van died early Thursday after crashing into a one-ton pickup truck, causing it to flip on its side and spill a shipment of large rocks.
Pelham police have not disclosed the woman's name publicly, but said she died after being flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass.
She was a resident of Dracut, according to police.
First responders were alerted of the two-car crash on Mammoth Road in the area of Angus Way at 7:29 a.m.
Witnesses say the van was “all over the road” before the crash.
Police say the woman was driving in the opposite direction of a black Ford F650 when she crossed over the double yellow line and hit the rear driver’s side tire of the truck.
That driver, a 63-year-old Norwood, Massachusetts, man was unable to avoid the Toyota, according to police.
Police said the impact was enough to flip the supersized truck on its side on the shoulder of the road. The man behind the wheel was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.
Mammoth Road remained closed while investigators worked at the scene just after noon.