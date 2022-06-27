BOSTON — The state's Republican Party chairman is accusing Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey of delaying action on a proposal to repeal the law authorizing state drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants.
Critics of the new law say Healey is "slow-walking" the process of reviewing and certifying the referendum. They say that is delaying efforts to gather the 40,000 signatures needed to make the Nov. 8 ballot before a Aug. 24 deadline.
MassGOP chairman Jim Lyons accused Healey of "running the clock" on the deadline and using "political maneuvers" to delay certification of the ballot question. Healey is a vocal supporter of the new law.
"Every day that goes by while these delay tactics continue is a day that the referendum's supporters lose," Lyons said in a statement. "Maura Healey is clearly catering to far-left special interest groups and delaying what is a mere legal formality."
A Healey spokeswoman declined to comment on the GOP's claims but said the AG's office is working on a summary of the referendum, as required by law.
Under the new rules, immigrants without legal residency status can only acquire standard driver’s licenses, not federally authorized REAL ID-compliant versions. Applicants will be required to produce at least two official identity documents. They will also need to prove Massachusetts residency to get a driver’s license.
Supporters of the law say it will improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
Critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the United States illegally.
Democrats, who have super majorities in the House and Senate, pushed the bill through the Legislature amid opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some members of their own party.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, citing concerns about the ability of the state Registry of Motor Vehicles to verify the identity of people seeking a license and the possibility that it could inadvertently authorize undocumented immigrants to register and vote in state and local elections.
But the Legislature moved quickly to override Baker’s objections, mustering the two-thirds vote needed to make the proposal a law. Republicans and a handful of Democrats voted against the veto override during sessions two weeks ago.
Days later, Lyons announced plans to pursue a ballot question asking voters to overturn the new law.
Two weeks ago, Secretary of State Bill Galvin wrote to Healey asking for a legal review of the proposal to determine if it is subject to the state's initiative petition law and requested "a fair and concise" summary of the ballot question.
"Given the constitutional time constraints, your prompt attention to this matter is appreciated," Galvin wrote in the June 15 letter.
Healey's office said on Friday it is still reviewing the proposal and is still working on responding to Galvin's request.
The issue has become fodder in the governor's race with Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl sending a fundraising email to supporters on Monday accusing Healey of delaying certification of the ballot question for political reasons.
Healey is the only Democrat in the race to succeed Baker, who isn't seeking a third term.
"This is unacceptable; and yet, unfortunately, it’s nothing new," Diehl said in the fundraising email. "Maura Healey has a pathetic record of using her own political agenda to determine what the Office of the Attorney General does and does not do."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
