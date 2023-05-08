LAWRENCE — Three new members, including federal housing administrator and former state Rep. Juana Matias, were named to the board that oversees Lawrence Public Schools.
Jeffrey Riley, state commissioner of elementary and secondary education, said the three new members took their seats on the Lawrence Alliance for Education effective May 5.
The new members are:
– Dr. Dolores Calaf, an adjunct professor of early childhood and K-12 education and a consultant with the Community Consultant Collaborative;
– Edgar Deleon, a former Lawrence Public Schools humanities teacher and diversity, equity, and inclusion director at Noble and Greenough School;
– Matias, the regional administrator for the New England Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development since April 2022.
Riley praised the new members.
“These individuals bring extensive professional experience in education and community partnerships and have deep ties to the Lawrence community,” he wrote in a letter. “I look forward to their perspectives and ideas to guide the LAE’s work.” members.
He thanked outgoing Alliance for Education members Jessica Andors, Noemi Custodia-Lora and Julia Silverio “for their dedication to the Lawrence community throughout the past five years. Their service has been invaluable to LPS.”
Andors is executive director of Lawrence Community Works and Custodia-Lora is Northern Essex Community College’s vice president of the Lawrence campus and community relations. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency in Lawrence.
Riley also noted that the three would join current Alliance for Education members Mayor Brian DePena; Patricia Mariano, a School Committee member and retired principal of Leahy School; and Maria Moeller, CEO of The Community Group.
In late March, Riley announced a shakeup of the Alliance for Education board.
Members of the state delegation made recommendations to him on the appointment of new members. One seat remains vacant and Riley said he would make an appointment in the coming weeks.
The board oversees Lawrence Public Schools, which is in receivership due to underperformance.
A search for a new superintendent is expected to begin this fall. In the interim, Juan Rodriguez “will continue to serve in the role as interim superintendent until a new superintendent is in place,” Riley wrote.
In January, former Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced her resignation after four years of leading the city’s public schools and six months after city councilors voted no confidence in her due to communication issues.
She was earning an annual salary of $248,700.
Rodriguez, former principal of Lawrence High School and Arlington School, was immediately named interim superintendent. Rodriguez was previously chief partnership officer for Lawrence Public Schools.
