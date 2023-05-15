HAVERHILL — The drama club at JG Whittier Middle School will present Roald Dahl's family musical, "Matilda," on Saturday, May 20, at 4 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, at 2 and 5 p.m. in the auditorium at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St.
According to Music Theatre International, Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey.
Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.
Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules.
The play involves as many as 37 students in grades 3 through 12 from the city's four middle schools, most of its elementary schools and Haverhill High School.
Matilda is played by Tilton fifth grader Adrianna Davis and Nettle fifth grader Mariah Hanagan. Mr. Wormwood is played by Haverhill High freshman Cassidy Ortiz and Mrs. Wormwood is played by J.G. Whittier eighth grader Ariana Manzano. Direction is by drama teacher Bobby Gariepy.
Tickets are $8 in advance for students and seniors and $10 for general admission at jgwdrama.com. Tickets at the door are an additional $2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.