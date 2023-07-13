NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series celebrates its 30th Anniversary season with a line-up of concerts ranging from Big Band to jazz, from funk to bluegrass, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include Mile Twelve, Boston’s modern string band, on July 15; the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 22; the Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12.
Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include BT ALC Big Band on July 9; the Gray Sargent Trio on July 16; jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13.
General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating.
Tuna drive to benefit veterans
HAVERHILL — The local nonprofit 411 Cares is looking to collect 1,000 cans of tuna (in water only) this summer and has partnered with City Councilor Tom Sullivan for the collection drive.
The tuna will be used by 411 Cares volunteers to make tuna salad sandwiches once a week for veterans living in the Mansion at 65 Cedar St., and for homeless people who stop by the Drop In Center located in the basement of the UU Church at 16 Ashland St.
“If we can collect 1,000 cans we can make tuna salad sandwiches one day a week for 20 weeks for the Mansion and for the Drop-In Center,” said Dee Jacobs O’Neil, director of 411 Cares.
Cans of tuna (in water only) can be dropped off at any of the three Haverhill Bank locations or at Battlegrounds Coffee as well as Stem Haverhill on Washington Street, at the EZ-Mart in Lafayette Square or on the porch of 77 Longview St.
Other porch drop off locations are 285 North Broadway, 179 Rosemont St., and 31 Franzone Drive. Market Basket gift cards are always accepted.
Outdoor music series returns
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its next show on Friday, July 14, featuring David Spaulding & The Double Edge Blues Band with opening act Scotty Ray Clark, Michael Cataldo, and Wayne Benham.
Future shows include Johnny B & The Surprise on July 21; Nate Perry & The Ragged Company on July 28; Paul Prue & The Delta Kings on Aug. 4; and My Devine on Aug. 11. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
Volunteer drivers needed
LAWRENCE — AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in communities in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check. AgeSpan offers flexible schedules requiring just a few hours per week with no nights, weekends, or holidays.
AgeSpan pays a mileage reimbursement and free training for adults aged 18 and over. AgeSpan officials say this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
Contact AgeSpan’s volunteer & intern program office 978-946-1272 or email volunteerprograms@agespan.org.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.