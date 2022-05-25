The Maudslay Arts Center (MAC) is rejoining the music scene with a full summer lineup of concerts, ranging from jazz to opera and country genres for concertgoers to enjoy. MAC is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park in Newburyport, with performances available for viewing on select Saturdays and Sundays throughout the duration of the summertime season.
The concerts feature outdoor performances with either patio seating, table and chairs included, or lawn seating, to bring your own chairs or blankets. If the weather were to hinder performances, concerts would be moved to the indoor performance hall adjacent to the patio.
Evening Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m., including performances by Amanda Carr on July 9, Alex Minasian Jazz Ensemble on July 16, Mike Monaghan Jazz Quartet on July 23, The Don Campbell Band on July 30, and The Deep Blue C on Aug. 13. Patio seating is $30. Lawn seating is $25.
Sunday afternoon concerts begin at 2 p.m., with gates opening at 1 p.m., including performances by the New Black Eagle Jazz Band on July 10, Hillyer Festival Orchestra on July 17, the Beantown Swing Orchestra on July 24, Bobby Keyes on Aug. 7, and Donna Byrne on Aug. 14. General admission is $20, with open seating on the patio and lawn.
Children 12 and under are free on both Saturdays and Sundays.
Concertgoers are encouraged to supply their own dinner, but desserts and beverages may be available for purchase during intermission.
For the complete summer schedule, to purchase tickets online, or for further information about the performers, visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org.
Season tickets may be purchased at the gate or by calling (978) 499-0050. Gift certificates are available. All current COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
