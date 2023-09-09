METHUEN — Officials are upset with how the situation with immigrant and homeless families at the Days Inn, at 159 Pelham St., is being handled by the state, leaving the city to fund numerous police and fire calls and grapple with the management — or lack of — of the residents.
“It’s a financial drain to the city,” Mayor Neil Perry said. “I think it goes without saying that I speak for this council that no one in this room is happy about the way the state is treating them. No one.”
Perry said there is support from the state for the educational costs of the families living in the Days Inn.
There will be 34 students from the shelter enrolled in the Comprehensive Grammar School, at 100 Howe St. An additional 20 students are going to the Marsh Grammar School, at 309 Pelham St., and five will attend the high school, at 1 Ranger Road, this school year.
The total cost for transportation in 2022-23 was $185,562.34, according to Perry.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education funded the schools on June 2023 with $237,952, according to Perry. Another payment is expected of $376,480, which will create a total of $614,432.
“For residents watching, if they think that satisfies me, I’m not because our police and fire calls to the Days Inn are through the roof,” Perry said. “We have people there every day.”
The calls to the police and fire department are primarily for service, Perry said, but some are for crimes such as sexual assault. The police calls are two and a half times as many as when the Days Inn originally sheltered the homeless in 2020 and closed on July 1, 2021, according to Perry.
One recent call was about a weasel that was apparently in the hotel. Health inspectors had to assist to find the animal, check if it was rabid and ensure the safety of the residents.
Now Perry and the city council are looking for more support from the Commonwealth.
“There’s certain things they can do and there’s certain things we can do too,” Perry said.
West District Councilor Mike Simard said state officials lied to the Methuen representatives about its assistance.
“It’s only going to get worse,” Simard said. “The only one that’s making out is the innkeeper who got a full rate, and it’s disgusting.”
Councilor-at-large D. J. Beauregard said the inn’s ownership seems to find a benefit from situations like this. Beauregard said he believes city officials should look more into whether the hotel is still in compliance with required standards.
“As a municipality, we have every right to use the tools within our tool kit and ensure that this business — along with every business in the community — is following the rules,” Beauregard said.
Simard said the situation is making it “too easy” for the Days Inn to prosper.
“It’s disgusting at the cost of these immigrants and homeless people,” Simard said.
Along that note, Perry said the homeless crisis, which he often hears Gov. Maura Healey pointing toward, is a problem throughout Methuen, particularly for the senior and veteran populations. The number of people sheltered in the Days Inn, however, makes this an even harder situation for people.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state for qualifying families. When families enter shelter, the Office of Housing and Livable Communities place them in a unit that matches their family size and is as close to their community of origin as possible. Some families, however, are placed more of 20-miles from their community if no suitable housing is available closer.
“How fair is that when you’re from Methuen and you can’t be placed in the city,” Perry said. “You can’t call it a hotel. It’s not a hotel. It’s a shelter.”
Perry said he will write a letter to Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll about the grant money coming to the city. He said he appreciates the money paid to the schools but “look what else has to be done.”
The other establishment brought up was Community Teamwork Inc (CTI), based in Lowell, which has been working with Methuen’s school department and city officials to assist the families who call the Days Inn home.
“I don’t have full confidence in CTI,” Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio said. “I understand they’re doing a lot with clothing and food, but we need direction.”
DiZoglio said he has been told people living in the Days Inn have had job offers that they cannot accept because Community Teamwork has not helped to point them in the correct direction for work visas and other integral paperwork.
The city officials again said they have not heard on a regular basis from CTI for exact numbers of people living in the Days Inn.
After asking for statistics, Perry and Police Chief Scott McNamara reported 177 adults, 100 school-age children and 94 non-school-age children living at the hotel as of Sept. 5 at 3 p.m.
The question still remains, however, about payment for costs incurred by the city of Methuen.
“How am I paying for sending police there every day, sending fire there every night without it coming out of the banks of my tax payers?” Perry said, adding that the council already left $1 million “on the table” to compensate for the tough times people in the city are facing due to inflation costs.
“We’ve been making some noise. We’re going to be making more noise.”
