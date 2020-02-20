HAVERHILL — Another large housing development appears to be coming to the city, as a Lynnfield developer wants to build 290 upscale apartments on the Bradford side of the Merrimack River.
Mayor James Fiorentini announced Thursday that The Procopio Companies of Lynnfield is looking to purchase the 4.8-acre city-owned Ornsteen Heel property at 31-35 Railroad Ave. for $1 million.
The mayor said he will ask City Council next week to designate The Procopio Companies as the “preferred developer” of the site. If that happens, the mayor will begin negotiating an agreement with the company. Any final agreement must be brought back to the council for approval.
The city received three proposals in response to its most recent formal Request for Proposals to redevelop the Ornsteen Heel property — a vacant, heavily wooded and overgrown piece of land. The property carries the Ornsteen name because it is the site of the former Ornsteen Heel factory that operated during Haverhill's shoe manufacturing days.
Fiorentini said the Procopio firm is the only one the three interested companies that is proposing a mixed-use project of housing on upper floors of the complex and retail on the ground floor. That model is preferred by the city and has been used in recent years by other developers in Haverhill.
The mayor said the Procopio firm is also the only interested company that would rely entirely on private money and no public grants or subsidies.
According to the proposal, the Procopio firm would build up to 290 upscale waterfront apartments; 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 33,000 square feet of public parks and playgrounds; and 42,000 linear square feet of paths and trails.
Specific amenities would include: a public waterfront park; a public playground and amphitheater overlooking the river; a public kayak launch and dock; river walkway and recreational pathways; a smaller park with river views; and onsite parking for residents and the public. Seats and benches would be scattered across the lighted and landscaped site.
The development is projected to generate $19.2 million in taxes and other payments to the city over the first 20 years, including the purchase price for the land ($1 million), permit fees ($900,000) and tax revenue ($17.3 million).
The site of the former Ornsteen Heel factory is located across from the Bradford Train Station, next to Skateland and opposite the western end of downtown.
An expanded report will appear in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and online at eagletribune.com.