HAVERHILL — The coronavirus has claimed the life of a city resident — the first death in Haverhill caused by COVID-19 — Mayor James Fiorentini said Friday afternoon.
The elderly person who succumbed to the disease also suffered from underlying health conditions, Fiorentini said. Due to privacy reasons and out of respect for the victim's family, Fiorentini did not provide the person's name or other information about the case.
"Our heart goes out to this person and his or her family," Fiorentini said in a social media message. "You hear so many statistics. As all of you know, the people who are infected, who are sick and ... died (are) not just statistics. They have daughters, sons, husbands, wives, sisters, brothers and sometimes mothers and fathers. Our heart goes out to all of them."
Haverhill's first death from coronavirus comes after 142 residents tested positive for the disease since early March. The city's first case was announced on March 17 and involved the Haverhill public schools director of health services. While she does not live in Haverhill, she chose to make details of her case public in an effort to inform others.
Fiorentini said 44 residents who have been infected with the disease have met Centers for Disease Control guidelines to be released from quarantine and have resumed their normal activities. Five remain hospitalized, he said Friday.
The mayor provides a daily update on the number of new cases of the virus in Haverhill. He reported 18 new cases late Friday afternoon.
A surge in COVID-19 cases is expected over the next 10 days, according to Gov. Charlie Baker and state public health officials.
Fiorentini said he is confident Haverhill is ready to confront the "frightening statistics" that may lie ahead.
"All of the hospitals in the state have been working diligently to increase capacity," Fiorentini said. "Between that and the social distancing that is happening, I am optimistic that whatever surge occurs, we will have the ability to meet it."
In his daily message to citizens Friday, Fiorentini reassured Haverhill residents that the city's population density is different from Boston and New York, so while an uptick in cases will not be as severe as in those metropolitan cities, a spike is expected as testing increases.