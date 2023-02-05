HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced he has hired Christine Lindberg of Middleton as his new chief of staff.
Fiorentini introduced Lindberg, a former Middleton select board member, to the City Council during its Jan. 24 meeting.
Lindberg replaces Christopher Sicuranza, who resigned last December to care for a sick family member. A former Gloucester administrative officer, Sicuranza had joined the Mayor’s Office in July 2022.
The mayor noted Lindberg’s extensive qualifications and said she is being paid an annual salary of about $110,000. The job posting stated a salary range of $97,500 to $111,883.
Lindberg told The Eagle-Tribune that this in an exciting time for Haverhill and that the mayor’s office is working on several projects and programs to help move the city forward.
“In meeting with the mayor and listening to his vision I wanted to be part of it,” she said.
Fiorentini said he interviewed two candidates for the job and that Lindberg not only has great references and a very impressive resume, but she has also served as an elected official.
“I always like people who held elective office as they work for the public,” he said. “Christine has a tremendous amount of municipal experience and as I’ve said about the city clerk position, it’s often hard to decide between someone with experience and someone else with energy and enthusiasm. Christine has both.”
Fiorentini said one of Lindberg’s first tasks will be to help him decide on what projects to fund with the $38 million in ARPA money the city received as well as funding through the infrastructure bill.
“With over $400 million in requests and $38 million to disperse, part of the difficulty is deciding whether to use ARPA money or put in for a grant for something else,” he said. “I spent all day Thursday explaining to people why we may not be able to fund some very good projects.”
According to her resume, Lindberg served as Ashby’s town administrator from February to December of 2022.
“Ashby was an hour and a half each way and the commute was getting too long,” she said. “When this opportunity to work in Haverhill came up I couldn’t pass it up.”
She previously served as director of human resources for the town of Dracut from 2017 to 2022, was chief aide to Salisbury’s town manager from 2013 to 2017, served as an assistant to Hamilton’s town manager from 2009 to 2013, and worked in the scheduling office for Gov. Deval Patrick under an internship through Salem State from 2007 to 2008.
Her elected positions include Middleton’s Board of Selectmen (2007 to 2016) and Planning Board (2001 to 2016). Additionally, she was appointed to Middleton’s Master Plan Committee (2012-2015) and Community Preservation Committee (2008-2015).
Lindberg’s educational achievements include a bachelor’s degree in political science form Salem State College, a graduate certificate in local government leadership and management from Suffolk University’s Moakley Center for Public Management, and a master’s in public administration — state and local government concentration, from Suffolk University’s Sawyer Business School. She also her Massachusetts Certified Public Purchasing Official (MCPPO) designation.
