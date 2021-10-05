HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo Haverhill mayor, James Fiorentini applauds the event. Haverhill's Vietnam Memorial Commission held the formal dedication of the Vietnam Veterans' Memorial at Millbrook Park on Saturday night, September 11. 9/11/2021

Spokesman Shawn Regan said the mayor began showing symptoms Monday night and tested positive Tuesday morning. He immediately isolated and will remain so for 10 days.

Regan said the mayor believes he was exposed to the virus late last week. 

Fiorentini is on the agenda for Tuesday night's City Council meeting but is unsure if he will be participating via Zoom, Regan said.

"The mayor reached out to council President Melinda Barrett this morning to advise her of the situation," he said.

