METHUEN — Mayor Neal Perry called attention to the ongoing problem of illegal dumping and poor recycling practices during the first of four public information sessions regarding Methuen’s new trash and recycling provider E.L. Harvey & Sons.
“To me, illegal dumping is a serious issue in this city -- we have a problem,” he said during the July 26 meeting.
In terms of recycling, he said Methuen has some of the worst practices in the state. He also said the cost of collecting recyclable items has skyrocketed by 154% during the past 10 years.
“I would love to go to weekly recycling, but we can’t afford it right now,” said Perry. Recycling will continue to be collected every two weeks.
The cost of trash collection has also climbed by 53% since 2012.
“This is affecting your taxes,” Perry said, adding that the bulk trash fees from JRM Hauling and Recycling have continued to climb. “I have a check sitting on my desk for $542,000 for JRM.”
Regarding the timeline of the changeover to Harvey, Perry said the trash barrels will be delivered at no charge starting on Sept. 12. Residents will initially be given 64-gallon trash barrels and 95-gallon recycling bins. Although trash barrels as small as 35 gallons will also be available, Perry said only 95-gallon recycling barrels will be available in an effort to improve recycling.
Should a barrel be damaged in any way, Harvey will repair it at no charge.
“They committed to a 10-day turnaround time to fix a cart,” said Perry.
After the barrels are delivered, postcards will be sent out to residents on Sept. 25. Harvey is then slated to take control of trash and recycling collection on Oct. 3.
Going forward, residents can bring their bulk items to the transfer station at 50 Huntington Ave. or they can call the Department of Public Works to schedule a pick up time.
The dates, times and locations of the next three meetings are as follows:
- Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Valley St.
- Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Irish Cottage, 17 Branch St.
- Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, 77 Lowell St.
