HAVERHILL — As the weather warms, patrons of restaurants throughout the city may be able to continue enjoying their meals outdoors as they did during the height of the pandemic and beyond.
Mayor James Fiorentini is looking to renew an outdoor dining program that expired in November and to expand it beyond downtown. Fiorentini said he plans to submit a new ordinance outlining the details at the City Council meeting Tuesday night.
City Clerk Linda Toomey said the item must be placed on file for 10 days to allow for notification and that it will likely come up for a vote April 26.
Fiorentini said his proposed ordinance would extend outdoor dining throughout the city and allow for temporary parklets where it is safe and approved by Health and Inspectional Services. He said the idea gained the support of many restaurant owners who recently met with him.
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect immediately and stay in effect until November. A $200 application fee for an outdoor dining permit will be required, which is a change from last year’s program that offered permits at no cost.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett said she would like to see the program expand, but wants to ensure temporary barriers are called for so they can easily be removed.
“Anything that helps the restaurant community make money and provide jobs and good meals has my support,” she said.
Jason Petrou, manager of his family’s adjoining businesses Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s on Essex Street, said outdoor dining plus takeout helped his business survive when pandemic restrictions stopped him from having indoor patrons, and that he continued the practice last summer.
“The city made it easy for us with quick permits and this past year it was great,” he said. “We look forward to doing it again this year.”
Matt Gaiero, who owns G’s restaurant on Washington Street with his wife, Denise, said outdoor dining coupled with takeout helped their business survive, too.
“At one point during the pandemic both takeout and delivery were our only source of business,” he said.
Fiorentini said he intends to consolidate the regular outdoor dining ordinance with this new ordinance so there is one cohesive and easy-to-follow ordinance.
Under the proposed ordinance, outdoor dining would be allowed for restaurants, cafes, fast-food outlets, coffee shops and other similar businesses throughout the city that offer food and beverages, including alcoholic ones. In all cases, a business must serve food.
