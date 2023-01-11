HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced he has promoted Kaitlin M. Wright to city clerk, succeeding Linda Koutoulas, who is retiring this month after leading the city clerk’s office since January 2014.
Wright, assistant city clerk since October 2021 and before that chief of staff for a state representative, will take over Jan. 23 following Koutoulas’ last day Jan. 20.
A Haverhill native and Whittier Vo-Tech graduate, Wright holds dual bachelor’s degrees in political science and public policy and history from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, and a master’s degree in applied politics from Suffolk University where she graduated with honors.
She is a member of the Haverhill Historical Commission, the Brigadier General James Brickett Old Newbury Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pentucket Pacers Running Club, and serves on the board for the Second Chance for Sight Foundation. She formerly served on the Haverhill Cultural Council.
“It is a true honor to be appointed city clerk,” Wright said. “I love working with the public and have enjoyed every minute of my time as the assistant city clerk. I am very much looking forward to serving my hometown in a greater capacity."
Wright added that she is extremely grateful to the mayor for this opportunity and that she is humbled to have been chosen for the job.
"I also want to thank City Clerk Linda Koutoulas for her steadfast guidance and excellent training along the way," Wright said. "I could not have asked for a better teacher. I am eager to get to work serving our residents and businesses and look forward to working with the mayor and city council.”
As assistant city clerk, Wright worked closely with Koutoulas in running the clerk’s office and assisting the public, and she also served as elections director, playing a leading role in recent elections as well as the yearly city census and voter registrations. Wright also took the lead in implementing new technology in the clerk’s office and overseeing all aspects of census records maintenance as well as preparation of city council documents.
“I am so pleased that the mayor has chosen Kaitlin to succeed me,” Koutoulas said. “She is organized, innovative, very hard working and understands taking care of our constituents. She is a Haverhill native and appreciates our history and possibilities in the city. I have no doubt she will be outstanding as city clerk.”
Prominent duties of the city clerk include: Keeper of city records, including birth, death, and marriage records; preparing the city council agenda and serving as the council clerk; administering all elections; conducting the annual city census; issuing licenses and certificates such as dog licenses, liquor and common victualler licenses, flammable storage permits and business certificates; managing the special permit process and overseeing yearly license renewals.
