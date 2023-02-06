HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini released a final version of a comprehensive 159-page study of the city's Fire Department on Monday.
The study, conducted by the Center for Public Safety Management in Washington, D.C., indicates the city's fire insurance rating is very good and that Haverhill should update its mutual aid agreements.
The $50,000 study also justifies the changes the city is making at the High Street and Water Street stations and makes long-term suggestions for hiring additional firefighters.
"The fire study, which I commissioned, has a number of short-term proposals, many of which we are already doing, and some long-term proposals, which we can consider," the mayor said.
Fiorentini, who released his own summary of the study, informed the City Council that the final report does not differ from the draft the council requested, except for some additional cost estimates that the mayor said he asked to be included.
Fiorentini asked the council if it would like the study's authors to address the council, possibly as early as its meeting Feb. 14, either in person or virtually.
Mayor's summary
Fiorentini said the study indicates that over the past decade, the numbers of calls and structure fires have remained steady.
The final report did not recommend a blanket minimum of four people per truck as some have suggested, the mayor said. The study elaborated on mutual aid and recommended that the city update its mutual aid agreements.
"We will make that a priority," the mayor said.
The city's maintenance budget is adequate and should be maintained or enhanced, the report said. The study did not call for any major changes or upgrades to the city's fire stations.
Fiorentini said the Insurance Services Office, which rates communities throughout the country on the ability to combat building fires on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is the best and 10 is the worst, rated Haverhill 3. That rating is in the top 25% of all communities in the country, he said.
"Very few communities are rated 1, the mayor said.
"Our insurance rating improved modestly in each of the categories from 2015 until now despite the change in our population," Fiorentini said. "They did give us an improved rating from 2015 in each main category. Our rating is something we can be proud of."
Short-term recommendations
More people should be added at the High Street fire station, the study said.
"This confirms what we have been doing on a trial basis for several months," Fiorentini said. "In light of the study, we will continue to do that."
Another short-term recommendation is that the city hire an assistant fire chief (it now has five deputy fire chiefs). "They recommend we hire a new civilian as a public safety educator. We will consider this in the budget," the mayor said.
Midterm recommendations
The report recommends hiring an additional fire lieutenant to conduct training and if the city goes to a civilian dispatch, firefighters should be taken out of dispatch and put at the Water Street fire station.
"This is the plan we have had for some time," Fiorentini said. "I was happy to see the study confirm that we are headed in the right direction."
Long-term recommendations
In five to eight years, the city should consider either an additional ladder truck or a Quint truck, which is a combination ladder and pumper truck, the report said. Fiorentini said Fire Chief Robert O'Brien is opposed to that recommendation. "This needs to be studied further before it can be implemented," the mayor said.
As an alternative, the report recommends adding another ladder truck and 12 additional firefighters to Bradford, which would require expanding the station at a cost of several million dollars.
"The Quint truck would be a much more financially viable option than having 12 additional firefighters at the station but, again, that needs further study. For the Quint truck, the report recommends four-person manning, which would add four additional firefighters," the mayor said.
Broadway fire station proposal
The report also recommends that in the long term, the city consider either relocating the rescue truck to the High Street station, which would need to be expanded, or if that is not feasible, that it build a new station on Route 97 (Broadway) at a cost of $15 million to $20 million, assuming the city can obtain the needed land.
"This is not something we can do tomorrow," the mayor said. "We should also be looking to see if the new infrastructure law has any grants for this. We have employed federal and state grant writers, and I have directed them to begin working on this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.