LAWRENCE — A stroke of the pen officially launched the much-needed rebuilding and construction of a city school.
Mayor Brian DePena surrounded by everyone from state officials to school children this week officially signed the contract for the $103.7 million Leahy School building project.
“There is no better investment than building first rate schools to provide quality education to our children. Our future depends on it,” said DePend at Wednesday’s ceremony.
The city is using federal COVID-19 relief money combined with state school building assistance funds for the new school at 100 Erving Ave.
As planned now, the project will have no impact on city tax bills.
Built in 1921, the Leahy School no longer meets the needs of 21st century education, DePena has noted.
City councilors in mid-February approved using $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to build the new school.
The council’s approval of the ARPA funds for the school project came after voters rejected a tax hike to build the new school at the November ballot box.
After taking office on Nov. 12, DePena unveiled a plan to build the school without raising taxes.
During the ceremony, DePena gave veteran educator Patricia Mariano, a School Committee member and retired Leahy School principal, the golden pen used to sign the contract and a copy of the contract. Mariano has been a relentless advocate for the new school,
“Thank you,” she said.
