HAVERHILL — Following six days of intense mediated teacher contract negotiations that concluded late Thursday night with a tentative agreement between the Haverhill Education Association and the School Committee, Mayor James Fiorentini said he was thrilled to learn that students had returned to school on Friday after four days of missing classes because of the teacher strike.
He said that although the tentative agreement reached was still be ratified by HEA members and the Haverhill School Committee, he thanked all those on both sides of the bargaining table who worked hard for many hours to finalize a contract.
"This has been very difficult for our residents, our parents, students and school staff," Fiorentini said. "For our residents this brought a great deal of uncertainty and for many parents it brought increased daycare costs. For our students this has been a very difficult week missing yet another week of school.
"I particularly want to thank the school committee bargaining team of Scott Wood, Paul Magliocchetti and Rich Rosa as well as Superintendent Dr. Margaret Marotta for their tireless efforts to get our kids back in school," Fiorentini said.
School Committeeman Rich Rosa said he was a late addition to the School Committee bargaining committee.
"Mr. Wood and Attorney Magliocchetti did the bulk of the work negotiating and the entire School Committee is grateful to them for all their time and effort," Rosa said. "I was happy to be able to help finalize negotiations."
He said the new contract was signed by HEA President Tim Briggs and Wood following the conclusion of negotiations and that the School Committee plans to officially vote on it when it meets Thursday, Oct. 27. Teachers were expected to vote on the contract as early as Friday evening.
Wood, chair of the negotiation committee, said the agreement includes increased pay for teachers, without placing an undue burden on taxpayers, and that it amounted to $25 million over three years.
"It also addresses union concerns about classroom safety, while maintaining management rights and protecting student rights to privacy," he said in a statement. "Importantly, the union has agreed to reimburse the School Department for costs incurred during this strike. In addition, the union has agreed to fund a scholarship program for underprivileged students."
Wood added, "Now, we look forward to putting this strike behind us and returning to the work of serving the children of our city."
Wood said the details of the contract will be made public after HEA members ratify the contract.
Less than half of the district's roughly 8,000 students showed up for classes on Friday after parents received an initial notice early Thursday evening that school would be closed while teacher contract talks dragged on.
Later that night, around 11 p.m., School Superintendent Margaret Marotta notified parents that contract talks were successful and that students could report on Friday after having no school for four straight days, however, she noted there would be no bus service and any student who did not report to school or those who arrived late would be excused.
On Friday she said about 3,000 of the district's 8,000 students showed up for classes.
Many eyes were on the contract negotiations, including those of U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who responded to the tentative agreement by saying "thousands of families across Haverhill are rejoicing."
"I couldn't be more grateful to the students, parents and teachers who came together to make the case for a deal that honors the hard work of Haverhill's educators," Trahan said.
