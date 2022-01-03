HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its next annual Mayors and Town Managers Breakfast Forum on Jan. 14 from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael's Function Hall, 12 Alpha St. The event includes a full hot breakfast buffet served at 7:15 a.m.
Cost is $30 for members and $50 for future members.
To register, visit online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events" or call 978-686-0900.
Tenney Class of 1959 plans reunion
METHUEN — The Committee for the Searles-Tenney High Schools Joint Reunion invites members of the Tenney Class of 1959 to attend the 2022 class reunion on Sept. 14, 2022, at Michael’s Function Hall in Haverhill. Anyone interested in representing the class, or anyone who has a list of class members may contact Barbara Simonian (bdelcsim@comcast.net) or Sandra Perrault (sgperrault@comcast.net).
Haverhill Democrats host candidates event
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Democratic City Committee will host a Meet and Greet specifically for Democratic statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of the commonwealth, auditor and treasurer Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 3 p.m. at the Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St.
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and light refreshments and beverages will be available. Local members will be electing delegates in February to the 2022 Democratic State Convention to nominate statewide Democratic candidates.
The event is a great opportunity for members of the City Committee, as well as activists throughout the Merrimack Valley, to meet and speak with all Democratic statewide candidates up close and in person. The event is free and open to the public.