HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has submitted his 20th budget in a row and says it is a balanced budget without an override, a debt exclusion and without cutting vital services.
The budget will require an increase in property taxes of 2 1/2 percent, which is the maximum allowed by law. However, the mayor said, some City Council and School Committee members want to go above that by using some of the city's excess levy capacity, which he says is money that wasn't taxed in the past that is available if needed.
The city's finance department estimates the tax increase to fund the FY24 budget will amount to $200 to $250 for the owner of the average-valued single family home. This does not include any tax increase resulting from a vote on the Consentino School debt exclusion, which officials said if approved will cost taxpayers $300 to $400 a year every year for the 25- to 30-year life of the loan on a new school.
The city has until the end of June to pass a FY24 budget or else the City Council could end up passing a temporary budget while negotiating a final budget.
Budget workshops have been taking place between the council and various departments along with a representative from the mayor's office since May 22.
The final workshop is June 5 with Police and Emergency Management, the School Department and Whittier Tech, followed by a final review of the budget on June 7.
The mayor's budget could be impacted by the June 6 special election that asks voters whether or not to approve a debt exclusion to pay for a new Consentino School or fund the project using other sources of revenue the mayor has proposed. The budget could also be impacted by budget talks that have been taking place.
The mayor's proposed budget amounts to a total increase of 7 percent, or $15.7 million more than last year's budget, with the biggest portion going to the School Department.
The city's operating budget would increase 4 percent or by $2.6 million, while health insurance, liability insurance, unemployment and workers compensation costs increase by $2.6 million.
The school department would see the biggest increase, growing by 10 percent or $10.5 million over the budget passed last June. Of that increase, $8.7 million comes from state Chapter 70 money and $1.8 million comes from the city, the mayor said.
"This keeps all programs and services intact," the mayor said. "Unlike other cities like Brockton which are forced to cut their school budgets, our budget is increasing dramatically as it has for several years in a row."
The mayor said that over the past 12 years, the School Department's operating budget has more than doubled, increasing by $70 million.
The city's budget went from $216 million in 2022 to $231 million 2023 to $247 million in the mayor's FY24 budget, which amounts to more than a $30 million increase in two years.
When it comes to revenue, motor vehicle excise has increased by 5 percent, meals tax by 22 percent, and investments by 328 percent. The mayor said that the increase in investments is due to the investment of unallocated APRA funds in Treasury Bonds as well as investment earnings due to rising interest rates.
Fiorentini's budget provides money for 8.5 new city jobs: four new firefighters, one new health inspector, one Human Resources Technician, a capital projects manager, a labor supervisor, and a part-time library division head. His budget increases firefighter overtime by 14.3 percent, or $300,000, increases street and sidewalk repairs by $390,000, and increases funding for capital projects by $780,000.
In addition, the mayor said the ARPA plan he submitted adds millions of dollars for more road paving and sidewalk improvements.
The mayor said he recommends not hiring four new firefighters at this time, as the city waits for an answer in September on a federal grant that would fund as many as 16 firefighters for three years.
"I'm suggesting we not actually fill those jobs until we hear about the grant," he said.
His budget also provides $40,000 for the Stadium Commission that will enable private youth soccer, lacrosse and girls softball to use the stadium and high school turf fields at no charge.
The mayor said five- and 10-year budget projections show that the city can balance its budget and put millions of dollars a year into capital improvements without most proposed debt exclusions.
