BOSTON — The MBTA’s directors again balked at setting new fines for people who skip paying fares, despite an estimated annual loss of tens of millions of dollars.
On Monday, the T’s Fiscal Management and Control Board tabled a vote on proposed new fines for riders caught not paying fares on the public transit agency’s buses, subway and commuter rail lines.
MBTA staff recommended fines from $25 to $100 but several board members objected, arguing the fines would have an outsize effect on low-income riders.
“I think they’re still too high,” said board member Brian Lang, who proposed fines ranging from $10 to $50.
A previous system, with fines ranging from $100 to $600 and non-renewal of drivers’ licenses for failure to pay, was repealed by a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker earlier this year.
Steve Poftak, the MBTA’s general manager, cautioned that setting the new fines too low would compromise the T’s ability to crack down on scofflaws and require a significant investment in enforcement to catch violators.
“I have concerns that at a significantly reduced level we’re going to have some difficulty enforcing this, and a lot of pressure to raise the head count around fare verification to a level that may not be feasible,” Poftak told the board.
The MBTA loses $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on commuter trains. People skipping fares on subways and buses cost another $6 million a year.
T officials say those losses could rise substantially with plans to move to an electronic payment system and all-door boarding in about two years.
Lynsey Heffernan, the T’s acting assistant general manager for policy, said the agency has determined a $50 base fine is an “effective deterrent.”
She said fines could lower losses due to fare evasion on buses and subways by $14 million to $22 million a year, once all-door boarding gets underway.
Fare evasion was decriminalized by a transportation bond bill signed by Baker in January, but the T is still allowed to issue civil citations to violators.
The five-member board has discussed the new fine structure during previous meetings but opted not to vote on the T staff’s recommendations. Previous proposals suggested fines ranging from $50 to $100 for repeat violators.
The board is expected to consider alternatives at its June 7 meeting.
