BOSTON — The MBTA will pump $500 million into improving the public transit system's service and safety as part of a new capital investment plan.
The T's board of directors gave a green light to the proposal Thursday, which will transfer the money from reserves funds to pay for a number of high-priority capital projects and other efforts.
The money, which comes from fares and advertising revenue, is backed by more than $2 billion in federal pandemic relief funds the MBTA received.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak told the board the funding will help the transit system to make one-time investments that it otherwise wouldn't be able to afford.
"We know that we are facing a shortage of capital funds that is particularly acute in the middle of the upcoming decade," he said during a livestreamed board meeting. "This $500 million allows us to at least begin addressing some of that shortfall, and it allows us to make some important investments across safety, in our workforce, and on some important projects."
Board members had been reluctant to approve the spending given the T's persistent budget shortfalls. However, Poftak assured them that there is enough money in the operating budget to fund operations for the next two fiscal years, thanks to an influx of federal aid. He said the upgrades would not require ongoing funding.
Under Poftak's proposal, the MBTA will spend $46 million on a long-overdue system designed to prevent collisions on the Green Line subway and $48 million for a similar collision alert system on the commuter rail system.
Poftak said the safety upgrades will help prevent collisions like the Green Line trolley crash in August that injured more than 20 people.
The spending plan would also direct $11 million to replacing the MBTA's aging parking garage in Lynn; $7 million for the design of a new Newton commuter rail station; and $4 million to complete the construction of a second track on the Franklin commuter rail line.
At least $145 million would be used to provide the 20% in matching state funds needed to qualify for federal grant transit programs over the next several years.
Another $109 million would be devoted to accelerating bus modernization and converting the MBTA's fleet of diesel buses to hybrid to electric vehicles.
To help deal with staffing shortages, the plan also calls for spending $20 million on initiatives such as pandemic pay for front-line employees and an employee recruitment and retention program, which will offer hiring bonuses and other incentives for key positions at the agency.
The MBTA has received more than $2 billion in federal pandemic relief, which has allowed it to offset operating deficits caused by a steep decline in ridership.
The state also expects to get federal funding from for public transit and transportation upgrades from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion jobs and infrastructure law.
But MBTA officials and fiscal watchdog groups have warned that transit agency will face ongoing budget shortfalls in the future as the federal funding dries up.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation said the MBTA is facing a "fiscal cliff" with a projected budget gap of $500 million by fiscal year 2026.
