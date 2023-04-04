BOSTON — The MBTA is upping a signing bonus for bus drivers, train operators and others as the beleaguered public transit agency seeks to fill critical workforce shortages that have impacted its service and drawn federal scrutiny.
Beginning April 15, the T will be offering new hires a $7,500 sign-on bonus for a number of eligible positions — ranging from bus, trolley and subway train drivers to track laborers and fuelers — as part of an aggressive hiring campaign. Previously, the T offered a $4,500 bonus, and only for bus drivers.
The announcement came as a new study by the Massachusetts Taxpayer Foundation, a fiscal watchdog group, said the transit agency is facing a critical hiring shortage that could lead to service disruptions in coming years.
The report found that the T needs to hire at least 2,800 new workers over the next year, but is unlikely to meet that goal with Massachusetts’ low unemployment rate.
'What’s clear is that a failure to attract and maintain a sufficient number of MBTA workers has direct impacts on the service levels it can provide and on those who rely on it the most," the report's authors wrote.
The MTA said its review of data suggests the MBTA is short about 785 workers in critical job titles that include bus drivers and inspectors, track laborers, engineers, fuelers, and motor persons.
It also noted there are 55 fewer transit police halfway through the current fiscal year than in previous budget cycles, "as the MBTA deals with growing concerns of assaults on its operators."
The MBTA has been beset by major safety issues including train collisions, fires and de-railings, which led to a scathing report from the Federal Transit Administration.
The FTA’s probe of the agency flagged chronic worker shortages — particularly among drivers and dispatchers — as a key issue contributing to safety failures. The MBTA had an estimated 900 vacant positions at the time, many of them safety-related.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, has pledged to hire at least 1,000 new MBTA workers during her first year in office. She's asked for $20 million in the next state budget to boost the T's workforce.
Last week, Healey tapped veteran transportation chief Phillip Eng to take over the MBTA beginning April 10. Eng comes to the job with more than 40 years of experience in transportation, including a stint as president of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road.
The MTA report said the T's new general manager will immediately be faced with "fundamental problems beyond a fiscal cliff or persistent service disruptions."
"They face a cascading series of issues, exacerbated by labor shortages, that raise questions about the MBTA’s capabilities going forward – none of which have short-term solutions," the report's authors wrote.
Meanwhile, the T released a three-year safety plan on Monday that outlines the agency's plans to address deficiencies identified by the federal investigation.
"Safety is our top priority and from this point moving forward it will be part of all our decisions and actions protecting people as we improve our systems and processes," the agency wrote in an executive summary of the report.
The agency also launched an online tool earlier this year to track progress on implementing the recommendations of the federal investigation.
For more details, and a list of available openings, visit the MBTA's hiring page: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mbta
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
