HAVERHILL — Delivering hot meals to senior citizens, including many who are homebound requires volunteers who show up every weekday morning to pick up the meals, then deliver as part of the national Meals on Wheels program.
Across the United States, one in four older adults lives alone and feels lonely, said AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy, whose organization operates Meals on Wheels in 28 communities across the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
“Meals on Wheels is a vital program that delivers more than a daily, hot meal plus a wellness check and friendly visit,” she said, noting that in addition to delivering hot nourishing meals tailored to each client’s dietary needs they will often check in on their clients to ask how they are doing and if needed they will make a referral to a relevant agency.
In 2022, AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, provided nearly 800,000 home-delivered meals to more than 5,200 individuals who qualify for the program, all thanks to more than 250 volunteers.
Those volunteers recently received help from local and state officials who assisted in some of the home deliveries.
As part of AgeSpan’s Community Champions program, state Sen. Pavel Payano, stopped by Haverhill’s Citizens Center to load up his vehicle with meals he then delivered, while State Rep. Frank Moran did the same thing in Andover under the March for Meals program.
During the week of March 20-24, local elected officials teamed up with AgeSpan staff to deliver meals and a smile during Community Champions Week, part of the national March for Meals campaign during Nutrition Month.
“It’s a way to spread awareness about the Meals on Wheel program and it’s a great way for these elected officials to connect with their constituents,” Hatem-Roy said. “Over the years, we’ve had many officials serve as Community Champions as part of March for Meals.”
Each March, Meals on Wheels celebrates the historic day in 1972 when a national nutrition program for seniors — which became Meals on Wheels — was added to the Older Americans Act.
This year’s celebration came at a time when eight out of 10 local Meals on Wheels programs are still delivering meals to more older adults than they were prior to the pandemic, and operational and food costs are still soaring even while inflation slows, Hatem-Roy said.
AgeSpan is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to helping people in northeast Massachusetts maintain the highest level of independence, health, and safety as they age. AgeSpan is a Massachusetts Aging Services Access Point and an Area Agency on Aging. For more information about AgeSpan and its services, visit AgeSpan.org or call 800-892-0890.
