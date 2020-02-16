ANDOVER -- At least one person was critically injured overnight when a "life-threatening" crash occurred on Interstate 495 north at the Andover-Tewksbury line, police said.
A Medflight helicopter was needed and firefighters reported starting CPR and an "open femur fracture" in radio transmissions.
The crash occurred just before midnight near exit 40 on the northbound side of the highway, according to a press statement from Massachusetts State Police at 11:56 p.m. Saturday.
The northbound side of the highway was shut down at that time.
The names of anyone injured or the drivers involved were not immediately available Sunday morning.
This is a developing story. A complete report will appear online and in Monday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
