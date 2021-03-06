PELHAM — Three people were seriously injured - including one who was flown to a Boston hospital - following a head-on collision Saturday night, police said in a statement.
Officers said they were called to the area of 671 Bridge Street at 7:28 p.m. for a two-car crash.
According to the police statement, the driver of a Honda Fit, Maura Oray, 32, of Winchester, Massachusetts, was inside her car when officers arrived.
She was eventually flown to Tufts Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The other car, a Volkswagen Jetta, was driven by 18-year-old Pelham resident Jacen Boyden, the statement read. The only passenger was Emmy Bedard, 20, also of Pelham.
Police said both suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital after being removed from their car.
Bridge Street was shut down for an hour as a result of the crash.
Investigators continued to probe the cause of the incident Saturday night. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Pelham police.