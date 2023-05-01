PLAISTOW — The town invites the public to a meet and greet with police Chief John Santoro on Monday, May 8, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 145 Main St.
Everyone is encouraged to attend.
Santoro was recently hired by the town to serve as the new police chief — a position which was vacant for a year and a half.
Santoro joins Plaistow Police Department with over three decades of experience. He spent the last 12 years at Framingham State University, most recently as its chief of police.
He previously worked for Methuen Police Department for over 20 years in various roles.
Hampstead to hold learning disabilities check
HAMPSTEAD — The school district is holding a “Child Find Check” on Wednesday, May 17, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Hampstead Central School, 21 Emerson Ave.
This is free to Hampstead residents.
The check screens children entering preschool for possible educational disabilities associated with speech, hearing, vision, coordination or development that may require special help.
Trained professionals will conduct the screening. All results are confidential.
A part or legal guardian must accompany the child. To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Theresa Altsher at the Central School at 603-329-6326, ext. 1102 between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club charity auction tickets available
SALEM — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem will hold its annual charity auction Saturday, May 6, at 5 p.m. at 3 Geremonty Drive.
This year's theme is “A Day at the Derby.”
Funds raised at the event support club programs that serve the community's youth.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit salembgc.org/charity-auction or contact Denise Dolloff at 603-898-7709, ext. 16, or ddolloff@salembgc.org.
Cat show in Concord this weekend
CONCORD — The annual Seacoast Cat Club show will be held on May 6 and 7 at the Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road.
The show runs on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There's something for everyone at this fun event including cat competitions and judging along with fun costume contests.
Attendees can also learn about different breeds in an open forum.
There will be vendors available throughout the weekend for anyone to stock up on toys and other cat supplies as well as a pet portrait artist and cat furniture sellers.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 from children up to age 12.
For more information, visit facebook.com/seacoastcatclub.
Tuscan Village to host Bourque 7.7K Road Race
SALEM — Tuscan Village is teaming up with Bourque Family Foundation to host the annual Bourque 7.7K Road Race on Saturday, May 20, starting at 10 a.m. at Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bourque Family Foundation and help support the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem.
The unique distance commemorates Ray Bourque, the Boston Bruins legend who wore jersey No. 77.
There will also be a classic 5K grand tour run and walk option and a special kids race. A post-race party will follow with food, drinks, live entertainment and more.
More information on the race can be found at tuscanvillagesalem.com/thebourquerace.
Windham plans its Memorial Day parade
WINDHAM — The town will hold its Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The parade kicks off at the Center School, 2 Lowell Road. It will then continue down Lowell Road to Cobbetts Pond Road and then to Ministerial Road for a ceremony.
Expect traffic delays.
For more information, contact the recreation office at 603-965-1208 or email at Recreation@WindhamNH.gov.
Golf Classic registering players
ATKINSON — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union will hold its 2023 Charity Golf Classic Monday, June 12, at the Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive.
The all-inclusive entry fee includes an afternoon of golf, on-course contests, raffles, beverages, food and more. All golfers will have a chance to shoot the club's golf ball air cannon for a chance to win a tropical vacation. Proceeds support MVCU's new financial education partnership with Banzai, that launches this spring. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information visit online at mvcu.com/golf.
