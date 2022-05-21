METHUEN - Despite monetary obstacles that existed early on, the community garden at Melita Farms officially opened on May 15.
“This was a little bit of a roller coaster,” said Octavien Spanner, executive director of Melita Farms, which operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
However, the financial uncertainties were eradicated when Spanner met impact investor and philanthropist Richard Sokolow. As a result, Spanner was able to acquire the Milk Street property in 2018.
“Rich has been our support,” he said. “He was instrumental in guiding us.”
Sokolow said the community garden is dedicated to his late wife, Michelle Harris, who died in April 2021.
“Michelle excelled at bringing beauty into the world,” he said. “She also was a talented crafter, creating amazing mosaic tiled mirrors that she gifted to friends and family. Clearly Michelle’s influence will live on here at Melita Farms for many years.”
Sokolow said he believed in the potential to convert a dilapidated tract of land into a vibrant community garden.
“Michelle and I were excited to be directly involved with a non-profit organization where we could put our efforts and resources into something with a direct and positive impact on the lives of people in the area,” he said.
Sokolow also expressed his sincere gratitude to Preston Ezzideen, owner of Accurate Landscape, for his tireless efforts and generosity to construct the community garden.
“Preston and his company donated all the labor and heavy equipment to build this garden,” he said. “I and everyone at Melita Farms are forever grateful for this enduring gift to the community.”
Ezzideen said the project took slightly more than two weeks to complete.
“We had to remove about 36 inches of loam,” he said. “Otherwise we would have had unsturdy ground to construct the boxes. We were able to grade the site in a way where zero underground drainage was needed.”
In addition to the community garden, Sokolow said Melita Farms has a food donation program and children’s programs as well. Plans to open a farmer’s market are also in the works.
Jack Wilson, the city’s director of Economic and Community Development, said the community garden is a “great, new asset” for Methuen.
“This reflects such a unique characteristic of Methuen that goes back centuries,” he said. “It’s a real pleasure for the city to be part of this.”
Melita Farms, originally known as Nimmo Farm, was established by Charles Nimmo and has been in continuous operation since 1901. The Nimmo Family raised livestock until the mid-1980s when the 55-acre property was converted into a horticultural farm.
The farm’s primary focus has now shifted to hydroponic vegetable cultivation with an emphasis on sustainability. This practice allows crops to be grown with minimal irrigation and without the use of pesticides.
