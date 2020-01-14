HAVERHILL — Retail marijuana is officially coming to 330 Amesbury Road after Mayor James Fiorentini signed a host community agreement with city natives Phil Brown, Tim Riley and Charles Emery to open the Mellow Fellows pot shop.
Signing the contract required by the state Cannabis Control Commission on Jan. 10, Fiorentini makes Mellow Fellows the fourth pot shop cleared to open in Haverhill in 2020. It will join Washington Street's Stem shop, River Street's CNA Stores and Full Harvest Moonz on the Plaistow border.
In a victory for the Amesbury Road neighbors who protested the Mellow Fellows shop since it was proposed for the site of the former Seafood Etc. restaurant, Fiorentini ordered the business owners to set aside $25,000 for the installation of a new traffic light. Neighbors concerned about traffic asked for the light. The request is being considered by the state Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the state road.
