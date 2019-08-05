HAVERHILL — Two people were injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 495 north Saturday night, police said.
About 7:45 p.m., state police said Haverhill Fire Rescue and EMS responded to a crash on I-495 north near Exit 51.
Police said a 2009 Honda Civic and a 2019 Toyota Highlander were involved in the crash.
The driver of the Honda, a 32-year-old man from Ashby, and the driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old man from Tewksbury, were both taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were the only people involved in the crash.
Police said the crash is still under investigation.