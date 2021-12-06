BOSTON — More than 350 beds in psychiatric facilities have been eliminated amid staffing shortages in the state's behavioral health system, according to a new report.
The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association's latest survey of hospitals found that while the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a sharp uptick in people needing behavioral health services, hospitals have been forced to reduce the number of inpatient beds available to treat those patients.
Much of the problem has to do with a lack of staffing, the report's authors noted, with 362 psychiatric beds taken off-line since the beginning of the year.
Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn't enough professional staff to oversee them.
But the bed shortages have contributed to the number of people "boarding" in hospital emergency rooms waiting for a spot in a state-licensed psychiatric facility.
The association's report found that 96% of 56 hospitals responding to the survey reported nurse shortages; 78% reported shortages in mental health workers; 67% reported shortages in social workers and nursing assistants; and 63% reported shortages in psychiatrists.
Overall, 96% of all hospitals reported that they had experienced increased workforce shortages in the past six months, the report's authors noted.
The association pointed out that the staffing shortages have increased from a survey of hospitals in February.
Leigh Simons Youmans, the association's senior director of healthcare policy, said recent surveys of mental health professionals suggest there is a "ruptured pipeline" of workers in the state amid concerns about safety and a lack of incentives to enter the field.
"But a major concern is lack of competitive pay, for these workers across all skill levels, due to the chronic under reimbursement of mental health services," she said.
On Beacon Hill, state leaders are gearing up to devote a sizable amount of money and resources to expanding access to mental health services.
Last week, the Legislature sent a $4 billion spending plan to Gov. Charlie Baker that calls for diverting $400 million to expanding mental health services.
In November, the state Senate approved a mental health bill that would create a mental health workforce pipeline to expand the number of clinicians and require insurers to cover same-day care, among other changes. The House of Representatives is expected to unveil its own mental health access bill next year.
Over the summer, the Baker administration released $31 million in supplemental payments that support staffing for state-licensed psychiatric facilities.
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues are growing – even as the pandemic subsides – especially among children.
Meanwhile, a shortage of staffing and beds in mental health units means adults and children often end up “boarding” in emergency rooms while waiting for services.
As of Friday, there were 576 patients – including 136 children – awaiting beds in psychiatric facilities across Massachusetts, according to state data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.