BOSTON -- Hundreds of psychiatric patients are still being "boarded" in emergency rooms across the state as they await beds in mental health facilities.
As of last Monday, there were 750 patients – including 247 children – in awaiting beds in psychiatric facilities across the state, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association's weekly report.
That's the highest number of pediatric patients since the association began collecting the data last fall. While the number of boarders fluctuates from week to week, it's risen by about 15% in the past month.
Leigh Simons Youmans, the association's senior director for healthcare policy, said "while the behavioral health boarding crisis has been a major issue for years, it has now reached a magnitude unlike we have ever seen."
"Hospitals are especially concerned at the sharp uptick in pediatric patients boarding in hospitals, which has reached an all-time-high over the past several weeks," she said.
The north of Boston region, which includes Lawrence General Hospital, Salem Hospital, Beverly Hospital and Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport, reported the third highest number of patients awaiting placement, or 127 boarders, last Monday, according to the group's report.
Much of the problem has to do with a lack of staffing, the report’s authors noted, with more than 350 psychiatric beds taken off-line in recent years.
Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
The report's authors noted that funding provided by Gov. Charlie Baker's administration and lawmakers will add 300 new inpatient psychiatric beds over the next year.
"But staffing for existing beds is currently insufficient and fully staffing these new beds is already proving to be a considerable barrier to opening new or expanded services," they wrote. "Much more needs to be done to ensure behavioral health patients have access to needed care, in particular by increasing the pipeline of behavior health staff and ensuring the sustainability of behavior health services."
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues -- especially among young people -- exploded during the pandemic amid lockdowns, business and school closings, and restrictions on gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus. Low-income communities and minorities have been disproportionately affected.
A coalition of groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a warning that the youth mental health crisis is a "national emergency."
On Beacon Hill, state leaders are devoting a sizable amount of money and resources to expanding access to mental health services.
Last month, the Baker administration announced it's moving to create a new behavioral health hotline that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and setting up community behavioral health centers that provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and curb boarding of psychiatric patients.
A proposal approved by the Senate in November is aimed at easing barriers to treatment by setting a floor for the rates insurers must pay for mental health services and requiring them to cover same-day psychiatric services and emergency stabilization services.
The measure also seeks to address the labor shortage that has contributed to a shortage of beds at psychiatric facilities. It would shorten the amount of time it takes for newly hired mental health professionals to be approved by insurance networks to treat patients, among other changes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
