NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College will unveil plans for two new buildings on campus at a Planning Board meeting Tuesday.
Both buildings would be located at the corner of Turnpike and Andover streets, on each side of a walkway that leads from Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher to a traffic light and pedestrian crossing on Andover Street.
“We’re maintaining a significant portal so that, from the corner, you can still see the front of the church,” said Jeffrey Doggett, executive vice president and chief financial and operating officer at Merrimack. “That was very important to us.”
Building 1 would occupy 77,600 square feet along Turnpike Street and include space for 366 student beds as well as space for academic use. Building 2 on Andover Street would feature a footprint of 67,000 square feet and include 174 beds along with academic space.
Both buildings would be in a Residential 3 zoning district and meet the criteria for square footage, setbacks from their respective streets, and the amount of building frontage along those streets.
But at four stories and 48 feet high, the proposed structures exceed the 35-foot height limit for that zoning district, and Merrimack would seek a variance for the additional height.
“We will go before the Zoning Board of Appeals and present our case,” Doggett said.
At the same time, Merrimack will attempt to forgo the height restriction by submitting its plans as a “Dover project”, which invokes a state provision that allows nonprofits such as colleges to bypass local zoning laws in their building plans.
“The town does have a process, which was recently approved at Town Meeting, on how to handle site plan reviews on a Dover project,” Doggett said.
Jean Enright, North Andover’s planning director, said the new process addresses eight elements in a Dover proposal that the town can “weigh in on” and “reasonably regulate.”
While none of these explicitly mention height limits, some are perhaps general enough that they could be applied to a concern about a building’s height.
Doggett, however, is confident about working with the town on the project, which he said is a “project we can all be very excited about.”
The plans that Merrimack proposes are almost identical to a design that Doggett presented to the Planning Board in 2021 when he was advocating for another proposal, which would have redeveloped Royal Crest Estates.
Royal Crest is a housing development across Route 114 from Merrimack that consists of 588 two- and three-bedroom apartments and was built in the early 1970s.
Merrimack has housed 800 of its students there since deciding to expand in 2015, and the arrangement has created friction with the 800 other people who live there.
The proposed redevelopment for Royal Crest would have addressed that problem by including two dorms for 824 Merrimack students that were closer to 55 feet high but would have isolated the students in their own space.
The redevelopment plans as a whole would have created housing for 2,837 people, inclusive of students, and was decisively defeated at Town Meeting as too big and requiring too much time and disruption to build.
But in 2021, Doggett said if those redevelopment plans were rejected, Merrimack would revert to earlier designs that they commissioned to create housing on campus for its growing student body.
Doggett will essentially dust off those plans for the meeting Tuesday. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
“This is what I said we would do if Royal Crest didn’t pass,” he said.
The combined 540 beds that the new plans call for would not accommodate all of Merrimack’s increased number of students, and Doggett acknowledges that space would have to be found for the rest.
“Yes, they will probably end up at Royal Crest,” he said.
