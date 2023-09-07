NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College classes have been back in session for a week and students are looking ahead to what the year holds for them. A survey around campus allows a look at just what they are looking forward to.
"Senior year (so I'm) trying to get everything settled for when we graduate," April Boulos said. "Trying to live in the moment this year."
Some seniors are also excited for their hands-on experiences within their classrooms this year.
"I'm an education major, so I'm excited to start teaching in the spring," said senior Lorena Corbelli. "I'll be in Everett."
Classes seem to be the highlight for many students, especially for Nolan Dickinson who is studying exercise physiology. Dickinson said he is excited for classes because "last year we had beginner classes," so they should be more in-depth and interesting for the sophomore this school year.
The college is one of the fastest-growing in the country, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education. With more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degrees and majors, the school administrators pride themselves with 85% of students participating in internships and co-ops, according the website.
On the sports side, Merrimack College steps into full Division I membership this season after joining NCAA Division I athletics in 2019.
"There’s an old saying: Who you associate with matters. It shapes how the world looks at you, and how you view the world," President Christopher Hopey said at the time. "We could not ask for a better group of institutions to associate with, or better company to be judged by."
Many students are excited and proud of that accomplishment, as seen from what they are most looking forward to this school year.
Here are what some other students are looking forward to most this school year.
Heather Marszalkowski, senior
“Graduating!”
Caroline Laine, sophomore
“Homecoming”
Rafaeo Rodriguez, senior
“To graduate.”
Brooke Caplinger, first-year graduate
“Being in a new state. I just moved here from Ohio.”
Owen Deslauriers, junior
“Being back with my friends”
Broke Wortez, junior
“To get through another semester of nursing school”
Christian Shabbick, sophomore
“Hockey games”
Liana Sawyer, sophomore
“Soccer - because I’m on the soccer team. We qualify for the NCAA tournament this year.”
Dom Lambasomn, sophomore
“Playing hockey.”
Julia Webb, senior
“Trying to enjoy every opportunity, every weekend.”
