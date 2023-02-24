NORTH ANDOVER — It was a long, and sometimes winding road, but the Merrimack men’s basketball team will finish just where they were picked at the start of the season.
With Thursday’s 70-54 win over Central Connecticut, combined with Fairleigh Dickinson’s loss at Saint Francis, the Warriors will finish first in the NEC for the second time in its first four seasons in the league.
The road to the NCAA Tournament will go through North Andover.
Merrimack will be the No. 1 seed in the NEC Tournament and will have home-court advantage throughout the tournament.
Jordan Minor finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Merrimack upped its win streak to seven.
Devon Savage had 15 points and Javon Bennett scored 14 for the Warriors (14-16, 11-4 Northeast Conference). Savage made five 3-pointers and Bennett sank four.
Jayden Brown finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Blue Devils (10-20, 7-8). Kellen Amos added 13 points, while Tre Breland III scored 12.
Thumbs Up
1. Started strong, and never looked back
The Warriors looked like a team on a mission Thursday night. Merrimack jumped out to a big early lead thanks to incredible 3-point shooting and never looked back, putting the game away early in the second half on a dunk from Jordan Minor after a slick pass from Javon Bennett.
2. Bennett is going to be a star
It’s early, and he’s only a freshman. But it feels like Bennett is going to be a star. He is a different player than former guard Juvaris Hayes, but he has a lot of the same elements to his game. He can score, he can facilitate and create offense for his teammates and he is a tenacious and relentless defender.
Thumbs Down
1. NCAA reclassification rule is dumb
This is the second time Merrimack will finish as the top team in the NEC, and it’s the second time the Warriors will do so while being ineligible to compete in the NCAA Tournament. Thankfully, the NEC is allowing the Warriors to compete for the conference championship this time around.
There are so many examples of teams competing near the top of their leagues during reclassification. It’s happened to several Merrimack programs. Last season Bellarmine was a huge story in college basketball. When UMass Lowell reclassified, their men’s soccer team won America East.
It has never, and never will, make sense that the NCAA has this rule in place. Under most circumstances, teams moving up from D-II will struggle. If teams find a way to compete, they should be allowed to compete in the postseason.
This is Merrimack’s last season of reclassification, but hopefully, in the future, the NCAA reconsiders this outdated, and quite frankly, stupid rule.
NEC Impact
There’s nothing left to figure out. The Warriors will finish in first place thanks to Thursday’s win and FDU’s loss. No one can catch them and Merrimack will be the No. 1 seed in the NEC tournament.
If Merrimack advances to the championship game, then it would be held at Merrimack. ESPN2 has the broadcast rights for the NEC Championship game this season.
