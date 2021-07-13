LAWRENCE — The Merrimack River Watershed Council and Greater Lawrence Community Boating will host a paddling and trash removal event on Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Abe Bashara Boathouse.
Participants will be removing trash and debris from the banks of the river around the boathouse. There are also opportunities to stay on solid ground.
Staff will be in kayaks and motorboats to help participants safely load in and out of the boats, offer paddling tips, off-load bags of trash and answer questions about the river. Everyone will be assigned into groups to ensure coverage of as much water as possible.
The boathouse is located in a relatively placid section of the river, upstream from Lawrence's Great Stone Dam.
Bring sun protection and water bottles. All canoes, life jackets and other equipment will be provided. Free lunch will be provided by El Taller Cafe.
Paddlers should be age 8 and older. Youngsters are welcome to sit in the center of the canoes and enjoy the experience with their families. Participants will need to sign waivers upon arrival.
Register online at https://merrimack.org/events/merrimack-river-canoe-clean-up-lawrence-community-boathouse.
For more information, contact Maya Sterett at volunteer@merrimack.org.
Public invited to police swearing in ceremony
HAVERHILL — Robert Pistone will officially be sworn-in as Haverhill’s new police chief during a ceremony on Friday, July 16, at 9:30 a.m. in City Hall's Nicholas J. Ross Auditorium, 4 Summer St. The public is invited and light refreshments will be served.
Capt. Pistone, a 22-year veteran of the Haverhill Police Department, was recently named chief by Mayor James Fiorentini following the recommendations of the city’s police chief interview panelists and a consultant hired to guide the city’s search for former chief Alan DeNaro’s replacement. DeNaro retired for health reasons in May.
July 16 is also interim Haverhill Police Chief Anthony Haugh’s last day on the job. Haugh came out of retirement at the mayor’s request to temporarily lead the department after DeNaro retired until a new, permanent chief was chosen.
Fiorentini and Pistone are also planning to visit Jacqueline’s Convenience Store, 143 Locust St., the following morning, Saturday, July 17, at 9 a.m. for a meet-the-community event. The store is in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood across the street from St. James Church.
Discussing "The Great Gatsby"
ANDOVER — Join Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s radio program “Fresh Air” and author of the book, “So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures,” on Thursday, July 15, at 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library. Corrigan will discuss why “The Great Gatsby” has come to be viewed as the great American novel. Register for the event at mhl.org/events.