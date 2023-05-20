ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Networking Breakfast on Monday, May 22, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Spark Fitness and Tennis Club, 307 Lowell St. The event includes a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
The chamber will also hold a “Know Your Neighbor” Business Networking Mixer Tuesday, June 6, at Studios 15, 6 Chestnut St., Suite 214. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers and includes beverages and appetizers and a door prize raffle.
To register for either event, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Annual awards dinner in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its 107th annual awards dinner Thursday, June 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club.
The event will feature the presentation of the Charles E. Billups Award to Cedar’s Foods; the Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year Award to Jim Henebry of Haverhill Bank; the Community Leadership Award to Nomsa Ncube of Somebody Cares New England, and the Chamber Service Award to State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill.
Keynote speaker is Vin Cipolla, president and CEO of Historic New England.
Tickets are $125 each or $1,000 for a table of eight and are available at tinyurl.com/53tzcnnd or by calling 978-373-5663.
Fraud protection program
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will explore how you can protect your business from fraud. The presentation by TD Bank is free and will be held on May 25 from noon to 1 p.m. in the UMass Lowell iHub, located on the third floor of the Harbor Place building, 2 Merrimack St. Lunch will be provided.
Recognition awards for small business
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Small Business Recognition Awards program Friday, June 9, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Special guest speaker is Robert Nelson, Massachusetts Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration. The event includes a hot breakfast buffet.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Tourism conference in Lowell
LOWELL — The Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau will hold its annual Tourism Conference Tuesday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the UMass Lowell Inn & Conference Center, 50 Warren St.
The event will include top industry professionals representing a spectrum of the state and region’s tourism-oriented businesses as well as state and municipal leaders. Featured speaker is Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
For sponsorship information, contact Kimberly Prosper at kprosper@merrimackvalley.org.
Tickets are $75 per person and can be ordered online at tinyurl.com/27nrjxc4.
Learn about smart manufacturing HAVERHILL — A Summit on Smart Manufacturing Resiliency will be held June 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Northern Essex Community College’s Hartleb Technology Center, 100 Elliott St.
The city of Haverhill is developing a new Advanced Manufacturing Business Park, a new Life Sciences/Food Tech Innovation Center in the downtown, and is expanding its Ward Hill Business Park, already home to many manufacturers.
Haverhill intends to jumpstart the new developments with a regional smart manufacturing hub spearheaded by a model smart factory. The model factory will help startups and established vendors, manufacturers, and workforce training programs scale-up smart manufacturing for the following high-growth industries in Massachusetts: advanced manufacturing and semiconductor; life sciences, biotech and pharma; and Climate Technology.
Hear from CEOs, leaders and practitioners in industry, academia, and government about industry needs for smart manufacturing and how to incrementally build safe, profitable, and sustainable factories of the future. Special focus will be on Gov. Maura Healey’s climate technology development plans.
Student tickets are $99, regular tickets are $150, and early bird tickets are $125. Register online at tinyurl.com/mr26phk8.
Child center rebranded (see photo in system)ANDOVER — The nonprofit Professional Center for Child Development has rebranded itself and is now called Partners in Child Development.
Chris Hunt, executive director, said the nonprofit also has a new logo and website, but maintains the same heart and professionalism that has been the foundation of the organization since its inception 50 years ago.
“In this day and age, nothing happens without a partnership,” Hunt said.
Watch the rebrand launch video on YouTube under “PCD Name Reveal Video.” Visit online at MyPCD.org
PCD serves over 2,000 children annually through its core programs.
Golf Spectacular planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Bank of New England will hold a Golf Spectacular Monday, July 17, at the Indian Ridge Country Club. Includes a continental breakfast, extensive dinner buffet, golf cart for one or two players per cart, driving range, putting greens and more.
Registration is at 10 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $229 per player. Sponsorships are available.
To register or for more information To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
