HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Credit Union recently presented a check for $20,000 to Emmaus Inc., the Haverhill-based nonprofit organization that fights homelessness in the Merrimack Valley.
Anthony Marino, senior vice president of organizational development & learning at MVCU, and Yean-Ai Long, senior vice president of marketing at MVCU, presented the donation to Emmaus CFO Steve Donahue.
“The holiday season can be difficult for the vulnerable populations who rely on the services that Emmaus offers,” Long said. “Merrimack Valley Credit Union is proud to make this annual donation that helps Emmaus continue its vital work in the community.
"Whether they are helping men, women, and children find stable housing, learn vital skills to gain employment, or have a meal to eat, we are honored to be a part of this organization that has influenced so many lives throughout the region," Long added.
“Over many, many years, Merrimack Valley Credit Union has partnered with us to work towards our mission of fighting homelessness in the Merrimack Valley,” Donahue said. “It’s only through the generosity of organizations like MVCU can we continue to do what we do every single day. We thank the MVCU leadership, team members, and members for being such a reliable source of support.”
Since 1994, MVCU has contributed more than $500,000 to Emmaus, and the credit union is Emmaus’ largest private corporate donor. The credit union conducts fundraising efforts throughout the year, as well as matches employee and member donations to continue supporting this local organization.
“The Merrimack Valley Credit Union is a fine example of corporate responsibility and service to the community,” said Emmaus CEO Jeanine Murphy. “Their commitment to Emmaus has been extraordinary over the past two decades.”