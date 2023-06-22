LAWRENCE — Doctors who unionized a year ago said they are still working on a “fair first contract” with management at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
The physicians held a rally on the Campagnone Common last week to publicize their contract fight “amid a wave of news nationally about the physician burnout crisis.”
“GLFHC residents are the lowest paid residency in Massachusetts, and the doctors say their 80-plus hour weeks and inadequate pay is pushing them to burnout and significant financial hardship,” according to information released by the Committee of Interns and Residents.
The doctors union, CIR, said management “has yet to agree to a fair first contract for their frontline physicians.”
In response to the rally, Dr. Guy Fish, GLFHC president and CEO said “We are delighted that our busy residents took time to exercise their first amendment rights.”
He added “by any reasonable measure, negotiations are proceeding at a good pace, with equal numbers of proposals/counter proposals in the inbox on both sides. While we seem to be exceeding the industry standard of two to three years for a first contract, GLFHC remains committed to finalizing our contract expeditiously and in good faith. It would be helpful if our counterparty would not shorten scheduled meetings.”
The resident physicians’ current salaries and desired pay was unclear. About four dozen physicians are in the local union.
The GLFHC physicians said they are frontline, primary care providers for the Merrimack Valley’s “largely immigrant and working class communities of color.”
“Now, several months into their first contract negotiations, health center management has increasingly delayed the process, rejecting or not declining to respond to proposals that will ensure residents can provide quality care to their patients without sacrificing their personal wellbeing. Amid skyrocketing inflation and the rising cost of living – GLFHC residents say they are struggling to pay for basic necessities, such as rent and heat,” according to the union statement.
The rally was held Thursday, June 15, on the common.
CIR is affiliated with Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents more than 30,000 resident physicians and fellows.
GLFHC said 12 new residents joined its Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program this month.
“The new residents will undergo a rigorous four-year training program that includes rotations in various specialties, including pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and geriatrics. Our program provides a well-rounded and comprehensive approach to family medicine that prepares our residents to provide the highest quality of care to patients of all ages,” according a press release.
The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and has been recognized as a top-performing program in Massachusetts, according to GLFHC.
