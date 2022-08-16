Six mayors have joined the fight to get Beacon Hill lawmakers to go back into session for the purpose of voting on pending legislation for economic development and tax relief.
Within a pending $4.5 billion economic development bill, Haverhill is slated to receive $8.9 million — the largest allocation in the First Essex District. The majority of the money, $8 million, would be used for the Downtown Merrimack Street Redevelopment Project. Another $400,000 would be used to redevelop the Haverhill Dutton Airport and $250,000 would fund the design and construction of an industrial park on Route 110.
However, the new legislative session is not scheduled to begin until Jan. 4, 2023.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said time is of the essence.
“We cannot wait until January,” he said during the Rally To Action on Tuesday.
Methuen currently has $2.5 million hanging in the balance. That amount includes $1 million for the Methuen Youth and Community Center, $1 million to continue the downtown revitalization effort and $500,000 for green space at Greycourt State Park.
“People are struggling and they need help,” said Methuen Mayor Neil Perry. “Reach out to your state legislators and demand that they go back into session.”
In Lawrence, $2.5 million is anticipated to fund 10 line items. Some of the larger expenses include $1 million for the Resilient Lands Initiative, $1 million to remediate the 14-acre Tombarello Site, $175,000 for the Council on Aging and $100,000 for the Merrimack Valley Public Safety Youth Center.
“It’s not just for the city of Lawrence, it’s for all residents,” Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña said of the state funds.
Martha Velez, Lawrence’s director of Human Services, said life is particularly challenging for the city’s senior citizens.
“We have people living on fixed incomes,” she said, adding that some seniors receive as little as $1,000 per month.
Officials in Newburyport are expecting $1 million from the state. Within that figure, $225,000 would be used to resurface the shellfish tank at the Newburyport Shellfish Purification Plant while another $338,000 would fund improvements at the Merrimack River Boat Ramp.
“We need help now,” said Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, adding that money is available on Beacon Hill. “Revenues in the state have never been higher.”
Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said this is a time when elected officials must fight for the working class.
“It’s very important that the legislators on Beacon Hill understand what [working class residents] go through,” he said. “This is the beginning to discuss what’s to come.”
From Lowell’s $6.9 million allocation, some of the line items include $2 million to upgrade the athletic fields at Lowell High School, $1 million to renovate the Whistler House Museum of Art, $1 million for the Lowell Parks and Conservation Trust and $1 million for infrastructure improvements at the Lower Locks.
In Amesbury, $815,000 is stuck in limbo. While $15,000 would go to the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Kassandra Gove said the remaining $800,000 would fund pedestrian safety improvements.
“We need action to be taken on this,” she said. “We have $800,000 on the line.”
The push to return to the State House is spearheaded by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio.
“This was punted and put off until the last minute,” she said, adding that the bill also includes one-time rebates of $250 for residents filing individual income taxes and $500 rebates for those who are filing jointly. “Our legislative leaders should have never allowed tax relief to be put off to the last minute. Working families need this support and they need it now.”
Under Rule 12A, formal legislative meetings must conclude on July 31 of the second year of a two-year session. Therefore, a two-thirds vote would be needed to suspend the rule and resume the session. The vote would also need to happen before the end of the year.
