NORTH ANDOVER — Public schools in North Andover and Andover will reopen Tuesday following a storm Friday that left communities with extensive power outages and debris scattered across roads and sidewalks.
But many students received a day off from school Monday as crews continued to work to restore electricity.
“While we have worked extremely hard since the storm to ensure our schools would be ready for tomorrow,” North Andover Superintendent Gregg Gilligan wrote Sunday night, “there are still too many areas around town that need attention.”
Andover Superintendent Magda Parvey said many of the district’s schools were without power with an “unclear timeline for restoration.”
“Several National Grid vehicles are causing road closures or blockages, which will make traveling for buses and families unsafe and sidewalk cleanup remains ongoing,” Parvey wrote Sunday night. “These blockages have also prevented public works crews access to clean up roads and sidewalks.”
Gilligan offered his appreciation for the work public safety, public work, custodians, police, fire, school and town employees are putting in to cope with the storm’s effects.
“We will give them another day to continue the clean-up and we will reassess conditions around town (Monday),” Gilligan wrote. “Until then, please stay safe.”
Police and fire departments scrambled on Friday to react to the storm, as streets flooded, trees toppled and utility poles split. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 3:35 p.m. Friday, warning residents to expect up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding that the impacts from this storm, including power outages, will last multiple days,” said Andrew Flanagan, Andover’s town manager. “The duration of these impacts will be assessed as information becomes available."
National Grid reported that at 11 a.m. Monday, there were 131 outages from Methuen to North Reading and Dracut to just past West Boxford. About 1,580 customers were affected.
As of 5 p.m., there were 58 outages and about 1,015 customers affected.
“Addressing the extensive level of damage street by street has been an arduous and time-consuming process,” said Tim Moore, vice president for electric operations for New England. “We want our customers to know that we have dedicated, hardworking crews who are out there continuing to work through the night and for as long as it takes to get our remaining customers restored as we head into the week.”
Town officials urged residents to be patient, given the challenges facing restoration crews struggling with yet another series of storm-related outages and road closures.
“I know that you all share my frustrations as we have continued to be negatively affected by multiple weather events over the past month,” said Melissa Rodrigues, town manager of North Andover. “We are actively working with National Grid and our partners at the state to have power restored to the town.”
The American Red Cross shelter at the senior center, 481 Sutton St., will remain open until further notice, according to North Andover announcements.
Stevens Memorial Library at 345 Main St. regained power and was open for regular hours between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.
The trails at the Stevens Estate, however, were closed.
In Andover, the town has a cooling and charging station at the Robb Senior Center, at 30 Whittier Court, and at the Memorial Hall Library, at 2 N. Main St.
The community is coming together to support businesses affected by the storm. GoFundMe accounts have been set up for places such as Good Day Café at 19 High St. in North Andover.
Donations are being sought to help the Lindsay family at The Good Day Café and others get back on their feet and opened for business quickly.
“The Good Day Cafe & other businesses fell to the quick fast-moving, deluge of a rainstorm on Tuesday that flooded the entire Mill area on High Street in North Andover,” the GoFundMe page reads. “They are completely shut down, under water and of course, no flood insurance.”
