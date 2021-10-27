METHUEN — Boys and ghouls had the chance to take a trial run with their Halloween costumes on Saturday at the annual Greycourt Fall Festival as more than 1,500 residents headed to Greycourt Park behind City Hall to enjoy the event that serves as Methuen’s lead-in to Halloween week.
Mayor Neil Perry and police Chief Scott McNamara were among those to partake in the afternoon of community and camaraderie as families enjoyed games, giveaways and — what else — candy and plenty of food.
Entertainment was provided by Mike Phillips while the Methuen Rotary, Methuen Exchange Club, Methuen Rail Trail and Methuen Community TV also pitched in to offer other festive fun.
As Perry explains, this year’s city-sponsored trick or treat is a scaled down version of last year’s event, held at The LOOP amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the mayor, he still receives grief over what he calls a kind gesture to save Halloween for kids amid COVID.
“There are certain people on social media who keep coming after us after we spent $16,000 on candy,” Perry said, referring to money spent on candy, hand sanitizer and masks — the personal protective kind, not the Halloween kind — for what he called an “alternative” Halloween event at The LOOP.
Perry and city officials submitted a request to the state to use CARES Act money to cover the cost of the candy, masks and hand sanitizer for the event and were initially told the expenditures were allowable. At the 11th hour, the mayor said, Chief Administrative and Finance Officer Maggie Duprey received a call to the contrary.
“As we’re running the event that Saturday, the CAFO got a note from the state that the money was declined, which was fine,” Perry said. “We took the money out of my budget — the general fund — and still had the event. People had no problems with it. The only problems we had were with traffic. People who are shooting at it are people who didn’t participate in it.”
The Methuen Recreation Department still seeks entrants for its community decorating contest through Wednesday, Oct. 27. Residents may submit photos of decorated properties via email to Steve Angelo at sangelo@cityofmethuen.net or tag Methuen Recreation on Facebook to enter. Winners will receive gift certificates to local businesses.