ANDOVER — A community member associated with Andover High has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent out by Principal Caitlin Brown Friday afternoon.
Brown does not say whether the community member is a student, teacher or staff member, but says that all close contacts were notified and required to quarantine, she wrote.
A close contact is anyone who came within six feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, Brown said.
"Andover High School families and staff who were in close contact with the school community member will be notified privately and those students are strongly encouraged to get tested and close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 calendar days," Brown wrote. "We are also following all Massachusetts Department of Health protocols, including collaborating with our local board of health to complete contact tracing."
Students who are required to quarantine will receive remote learning, Brown said.
Parents who get their children tested for COVID-19 are asked to notify the school nurse with the results.
"Our student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols including mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing," Brown wrote. "We are grateful to our families for their continued efforts to keep students home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission."