NEWBURYPORT — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son missing after an accident Thursday about 7 p.m. while a family of six was fishing on Deer Island, according to local authorities.
The search for the boy in the Merrimack River began immediately and continued well into the night with local firefighters aided by state police and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters, a state police dive team, and several harbormaster and Coast Guard boats.
"As time goes, it becomes less and less likely (the boy will be found), we'll be in recovery mode," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said late Thursday.
LeClaire said two members of the family were recovered by patrol boats while a Good Samaritan in a boat pulled another out of the water.
The mother was rushed to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport where she was pronounced dead. Two others were brought to Anna Jaques for evaluation.
Authorities said the woman, her husband and their four children were fishing when two of the children entered the water.
The mother then went into the river to retrieve the children, and received help from a nearby fishing boat. The woman was able to lift her 7-year-old daughter onto the boat but could not hoist herself onto the vessel.
The mother then disappeared below the water's surface. Rescuers soon pulled the unresponsive woman out of the water and found she was not breathing. She was given CPR and taken to the hospital. The deceased woman's name was not released pending notification of relatives.
LeClaire, who did not identify the family, said Deer Island is a very popular fishing area with typical Merrimack River conditions. High tide had just ended.
"The river can be moving at a quick pace," LeClaire said.
The Chain Bridge in Newburyport and the Hines Bridge in Amesbury, which connect on Deer Island, were closed to traffic and expected to remain closed for several hours.
Also assisting at the scene were emergency responders from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newbury, Haverhill, Merrimac, East Kingston, New Hampshire, Cataldo Ambulance and the Environmental Police. State police detectives from the Essex County District Attorney's Office also responded due to the death of the mother.
LeClaire said the investigation of what happened is just beginning with many details and facts still to be learned.
Night editor Doug Ireland contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.