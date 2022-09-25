NORTH ANDOVER — A head-on collision Sunday morning on Great Pond Road left one person dead and three others with serious injuries.
The accident was reported at 6:59 a.m. near 1800 Great Pond Road and involved a 2012 Chevy pickup truck and a 2004 Honda Pilot, according to a press release from Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
A 21-year-old Lawrence woman, who was a passenger in the front seat of the Honda Pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injuries to the three others were not life threatening, police said.
The injured were a 20-year-old man from Lawrence who was driving the Pilot, a 22-year-old man from Lawrence in the Pilot's back seat, and a 70-year-old-man from Georgetown who was driving the pickup. All three were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment, Foulds said.
Great Pond Road was closed for three hours while the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit assisted the North Andover Police Department in an investigation of the crash.
