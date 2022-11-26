NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board’s Appointment Subcommittee recently completed its second and final round of interviews with residents interested in volunteering for the new 400 Great Pond Road Steering Committee.
Of the 10 residents who applied, three will be chosen to join the nine town employees who have already been selected. The successful candidates will be announced at the Select Board’s Nov. 28 meeting.
The steering committee will be tasked with providing a recommendation to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, detailing the best option for reusing the property at 400 Great Pond Road. The steering committee must submit its recommendation by March 4, 2023.
The 7.8-acre shoreline property on Lake Cochichewick was purchased by the town for $1.8 million following approval at Town Meeting in May.
The home, known as the William Sutton Boathouse, is uniquely situated on the water. and because of its stone foundation, water could easily flow into the basement. To prevent flooding, Public Works Director James Stanford said the town has routinely pumped 180 million gallons of water out of the lake and into the ocean.
With the property now owned by the town, the lake can reach its natural elevation, which will increase its total capacity.
The home’s oil-based heating system and other chemicals stored in the basement posed an environmental risk as the lake is the town’s primary source of drinking water.
Provided the Select Board approves the steering committee’s recommendation, Murphy-Rodrigues will draft a warrant article to request project funding at Town Meeting.
During the Nov. 21 interviews, Guillermo Vicens, of Bannan Drive, called attention to the property’s sloping terrain.
“It’ll be tricky doing something with it,” he said.
Vicens also described how he would handle any conflicts that may arise as the steering committee moves forward.
“My best talent is working with people,” he said. “You need to get everybody’s input.”
Vicens holds three degrees, including a doctorate, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also worked for 39 years as a water resources engineer for CDM Smith and served on the Conservation Commission for nine years.
Jeffrey King, of Berkeley Road, expressed his desire to become more involved with town government. He decided that the steering committee would be a good opportunity for short-term service as it will be disbanded following Town Meeting.
“I’m intrigued by everything that could be done with this space,” King said of the property, adding that a picnic area might be a possibility.
Now retired, King’s background has been in customer service, project management and information technology. He is also the treasurer of North Shore Cyclists and is a member of the Braver Angels political organization.
Norma Lochmann, of Penni Lane, called attention to the second goal of the town’s Master Plan, which focuses on open space and recreation.
“This new acquisition certainly lends itself to the possibility of supporting this goal and others within the Master Plan,” she said. “As a resident of North Andover for 46 years, I’ve witnessed a dramatic increase in population and decrease in open land. My interest in serving on this committee is two-fold; to find ways to tap into the potential this property offers for additional recreational pursuits and to protect our limited, natural resources.”
With a professional background in corporate communications, Lochmann worked for Bose Corp. and has since retired. She is also a member of the North Andover Improvement Society and served on the Master Plan Committee.
An avid outdoorsman, James Lafond of Osgood Street said purchasing the property was the only way to ensure that it would be protected.
Lafond’s civic experience includes serving on the Stevens Estate Long-Term Advisory Committee, the Conservation Commission and the Lake Study Committee.
“I’ve always been involved, a lot of it has to do with the lake,” he said.
Professionally, Lafond is an independent insurance agent for R.C. Lafond Insurance.
David Brown of Old Farm Road said the lake is a “precious resource” that needs to be safeguarded.
“I’m a conservationist at heart,” he said.
Brown also has a plethora of management experience having worked with tech giants such as Microsoft, Motorola and Google.
“I’m a management person,” he said.
Brown has degrees in electrical engineering and digital signal processing from Tufts University. He also holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of California Los Angeles.
Brown was a member of the Board of Trustees for Stevens Estate and currently serves on the Fields Committee.
Attorney William DiAdamo, of Greenwood East Lane, said he has no “preconceived notions” about the future of the property on Great Pond Road.
“I try to be the most reasonable person in the room,” said DiAdamo. “I’ll ask questions, I’ll peel the onion.”
In addition to being a trial lawyer for the past 30 years, DiAdamo is also the chairman of the Cable Advisory Board.
