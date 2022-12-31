LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Rotary Club recently hosted a fundraising campaign to provide 100 students at Leahy School with new winter coats. Thanks to the generosity of several city banks and businesses, and the local Rotary district, the goal was achieved by mid-November. Also making a significant contribution to this effort was Cinthia Pena, the manager of Target in Methuen. She assisted in making a large number of coats available to the Lawrence Rotary Club in a timely way.
