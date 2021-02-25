METHUEN — More than 100 pets evacuated from winter storm-ravaged Texas are on their way to Massachusetts and will be ready for adoption as early as next week.
The transport effort led by the MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter, in Salem, Mass., is unfolding in real time, spokesperson Rob Halpin said Thursday morning.
Both local animal rescue organizations joined forces to save as many homeless pets as possible after an urgent call from Austin Pets Alive, a Texas-based animal shelter. They needed to relocate as many animals as possible to make room for others who were already homeless or became homeless in the wake of the recent winter weather disaster.
Eight staffers from MSPCA and NEAS teams hit the road Monday in four vans, prepared for the 30-hour drive with enough carriers to safely transport more than 100 animal back to Massachusetts.
As of Thursday morning, the team was in the process of preparing the animals for transport. They are expected to arrive in the northeast Friday evening.
The animals will be distributed between the MSPCA’s three adoption centers – in Boston, Methuen and Centerville on Cape Cod – as well as the NEAS’ Salem, Mass., headquarters.
According to the spokesperson, the animals will be available for adoption after 48 hours in quarantine. Both rescue organizations have reported soaring demands for animals throughout the pandemic, meaning massive interest in these animals is anticipated.
Hopeful adopters can review the “adoptable animals” sections of mspca.org and northeastanimalshelter.org for specific pet information.